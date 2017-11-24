'Destiny 2': Where's Xur and What's He Selling (November 24th)?

The tentacle-faced traveling salesman known as Xur has returned to Destiny 2, and this week he's hanging out in the Giant's Scar region on Io. If you look at your local map in the game's Director guide, you'll notice the Roman numeral IX northeast of the nearest fast-travel marker. "A peddler of strange curios, Xur's motives are not his own," the waypoint reads. "He bows to his distant masters, the Nine."



In D2, Xur's currency of choice is no longer Strange Coins but Legendary Shards, which can be acquired by dismantling legendary gear. His price for an exotic weapon is 29 Shards; the cost of an armor piece is 23. Here's what he's offering this week:

Merciless - Fusion Rifle

Lucky Pants - Hunter Leg Armor

Mask of the Quiet One - Titan Helmet (Sentinel)

Starfire Protocol - Warlock Chest Piece (Dawnblade)

I had such high hopes for Xur this week; alas, he still hasn't given me a Crown of Tempests to be thankful for. If, however, you missed out on getting the Merciless last time around, it's back and still a force to be reckoned with. The Mask of the Quiet One also remains a perfectly respectable piece of kit. I'm not too fond of the Starfire Protocol, though, and don't know anyone who is. But it looks cool, so why not experiment with it? I'm not much of a Hunter in D2, but the Lucky Pants seem like a solid option for anyone who's fond of a good hand cannon. The Iron Banner's still raging, so you've got a good excuse to try out something new.

Xur now stays until the weekly reset on Tuesday morning, when Trials of the Nine ends and ritual activities like the Nightfall rotate. That means you'll have until 4 a.m. Eastern time on November 28th to grab something from his stock – plenty of time to break down those unused legendaries! (Note: when the game's second season begins on December 5, with the launch of the Curse of Osiris expansion, the weekly reset time will change to noon Eastern time.)

