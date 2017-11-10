'Destiny 2': Where's Xur and What's He Selling (November 10th)?

The tentacle-faced traveling salesman known as Xur has returned to Destiny 2, and this week he's hanging out in the Watcher's Grave region of the EDZ. If you look at your local map in the game's Director guide, you'll notice the Roman numeral IX northwest of the nearest fast-travel marker. "A peddler of strange curios, Xur's motives are not his own," the waypoint reads. "He bows to his distant masters, the Nine."



In D2, Xur's currency of choice is no longer Strange Coins but Legendary Shards, which can be acquired by dismantling legendary gear. His price for an exotic weapon is 29 Shards; the cost of an armor piece is 23. Here's what he's offering this week:

The Prospector - Grenade Launcher

Foetracer - Hunter Helmet

An Insurmountable Skullfort - Titan Helmet (Striker)

Eye of Another World - Warlock Helmet

Unless you're a grenade-launcher fan, this week is all about helmets. Players who are new to Destiny 2 will want to grab the invaluable Foetracer, though there really isn't much else to get excited about this weekend (if you're not a completionist). I recently acquired the Prospector in a random exotic-engram drop, but I haven't bothered to try it out yet; maybe today's the day I'll take it for a spin in the Crucible.

Xur now stays until the weekly reset on Tuesday morning, when Trials of the Nine ends and ritual activities like the Nightfall rotate. That means you'll have until 5 a.m. Eastern time on November 14th to grab something from his stock – plenty of time to break down those unused legendaries!