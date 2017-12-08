'Destiny 2': Where's Xur and What's He Selling (December 8)?

The tentacle-faced traveling salesman known as Xur has returned to Destiny 2, and this week he's hanging out in the Winding Cove region of the EDZ. If you look at your local map in the game's Director guide, you'll notice the Roman numeral IX north of the nearest fast-travel marker. "A peddler of strange curios, Xur's motives are not his own," the waypoint reads. "He bows to his distant masters, the Nine."

In D2, Xur's currency of choice is no longer Strange Coins but Legendary Shards, which can be acquired by dismantling legendary gear. His price for an exotic weapon is 29 Shards; the cost of an armor piece is 23. Here's what he's offering this week:

Prometheus Lens - Trace Rifle

The Dragon's Shadow - Hunter Chest Armor (Nightstalker)

Mk. 44 Stand Asides - Titan Leg Armor

Nezarec's Sin - Warlock Helmet (Voidwalker)

Curse of Osiris has arrived, along with the game's second "season." The Prometheus Lens is the big news this week; a Trace Rifle like the Coldheart, this puppy's being hailed as the "new Gjallarhorn," or the "new Vex Mythoclast." There's a lot of talk about how it's broken the Crucible, and needs patched, but at least Xur has graciously leveled the playing field in the meantime.

As Bungie announced last week, Xur will soon begin selling "Fated Engrams" (for 97 legendary shards) that will decrypt into exotics you don't already have, once weekly, as long as there are still exotics you don't have. For some reason, these don't appear to be available yet.

Xur now stays until the weekly reset on Tuesday, when Trials of the Nine ends and ritual activities like the Nightfall rotate. That means you'll have until noon Eastern time on November December 12 to grab something from his stock – plenty of time to break down those unused legendaries!