'Destiny 2': Where's Xur and What's He Selling (December 1)?

The tentacle-faced traveling salesman known as Xur has returned to Destiny 2, and this week he's hanging out in the Winding Cove region of the EDZ. If you look at your local map in the game's Director guide, you'll notice the Roman numeral IX north of the nearest fast-travel marker. "A peddler of strange curios, Xur's motives are not his own," the waypoint reads. "He bows to his distant masters, the Nine."

In D2, Xur's currency of choice is no longer Strange Coins but Legendary Shards, which can be acquired by dismantling legendary gear. His price for an exotic weapon is 29 Shards; the cost of an armor piece is 23. Here's what he's offering this week:

Sweet Business - Auto Rifle

Lucky Raspberry - Hunter Chest Armor (Arcstrider)

Synthoceps - Titan Gauntlets

Skull of Dire Ahamkara - Warlock Helmet (Voidwalker)

In typical Xur fashion, there's not a whole lot to get excited about this week. Fortunately, the changes coming this month with the arrival of Curse of Osiris (the game's "season two") mean that Xur's going to be a tad more useful when he shows up every week. As Bungie announced earlier this week, Xur will soon begin selling "Fated Engrams" (for 97 legendary shards) that will decrypt into exotics you don't already have, once weekly, as long as there are still exotics you don't have. This is probably good news for the vast majority of players.

Xur now stays until the weekly reset on Tuesday, when Trials of the Nine ends and ritual activities like the Nightfall rotate. That means you'll have until noon Eastern time on November December 5 to grab something from his stock – plenty of time to break down those unused legendaries!

(Note: the game's second season begins next week, bringing with it the launch of Curse of Osiris for players who have purchased the expansion.)

