'Destiny 2' Update Boosts Super and Grenade Damage

The latest Destiny 2 update boosts the damage dealt when using Super abilities against bosses, as well as the damage dealt by most grenades, Bungie revealed in a blogpost today. There's also a host of tweaks to UI, weapons and Raids.

The full list of changes, tweaks and updates coming to Destiny 2 in update 1.1.0, as detailed by Bungie, are as follows:

Sandbox

Abilities

General

Increased the damage dealt to bosses from Super abilities

Adjusted the output of the Recovery stat so that characters with the lowest Recovery totals will start regenerating slightly faster

Grenades

Reduced Pulse Grenade damage slightly and toned down the intensity of camera shake and controller rumble associated with each pulse

Reduced the recharge rate of additional grenade charges beyond the first

Normalized the recharge rate of Arcbolt and Firebolt Grenades to match the other grenade archetypes

Increased damage inflicted to combatants by Flashbang Grenade, Magnetic Grenade, Suppressor Grenade, Incendiary Grenade, Fusion Grenade, Skip Grenade, Flux Grenade, Arcbolt Grenade, Swarm Grenade, Tripmine Grenade, Storm Grenade, Firebolt Grenade, Axion Bolt, and Scatter Grenade.

Titan

Fixed an issue allowing the Titan’s Rally Barricade ability to generate infinite ammo for certain weapon types

Fixed an issue allowing players to chain Fist of Havoc abilities indefinitely

Decreased the distance traveled in the air with the shoulder charge ability when it is executed without a target

Increased the number of solar hammers that can be thrown during the duration of the Hammer of Sol Super ability

Extended the timer for the Hammer Strike’s weaken debuff by 1 second and corrected an issue that was causing the visual effects not to represent the duration properly

The Sunspot health regeneration buff now lingers for 3 seconds after moving through a Sunspot

Tempered Metal and Sol Invictus no longer trigger off combatant solar shield detonation kills

Hunter

Arcstrider dodge now briefly breaks tracking

The base duration of Golden Gun is now the same for both paths

Shadowshot now suppresses targets immediately on a direct hit

Shadowshot no longer tethers dropships

Increased the amount of time available to fire arrows while using the Moebius Quiver upgrade of the Shadowshot Super ability

Warlock

Explosive rounds no longer receive bonus damage from Empowering rift

The Heat Rises perk no longer triggers on destructible objects

Updated the Devour perk description to correctly indicate that the ability is triggered on kills

The Nova Bomb created by the Cataclysm upgrade maintains its initial speed for longer before slowing down

Armor

General

Hunter leg armor with Survivalist stat package now grants Recovery

Exotic Amor

Mask of the Quiet One no longer grants energy when the wearer takes damage from friendly players

Shield Bash now triggers the Dreaded Visage perk on Mask of the Quiet One

Slightly increased the damage dealt by ACD/0 Feedback Fence

Kills with the Fury Conductors perk on ACD.0 Feedback Fence now show correct icon in the kill feed

Adjusted the grenade recharge granted by Starfire Protocol to compensate for the global decrease in the second grenade recharge rate

Improved ready and stow speed on Peacekeepers

Added an additional perk to Lucky Pants that loads a single bullet to the chamber of a stowed Hand Cannon whenever the player scores a precision hit with any weapon

Reworked Karnstein Armlets in two ways: on a melee hit, the armlets now provide heightened Mobility and Recovery and highlight low-health targets; and scoring a melee kill immediately restores a significant amount of the wearer's health

Fixed an issue with Dunemarchers where the Linear Actuators perk was not triggering consistently

Weapons

General

Increased the base damage and reduced the precision modifier of Precision Auto Rifles

Slightly reduced the aim deflection of High-Caliber Rounds on Auto Rifles and Scout Rifles

Reduced the effectiveness of Aim Assist at higher ranges on Scout Rifles

Reduced severity of recoil on Hakke High-Impact Auto Rifles

Hand Cannon accuracy recovery now scales with rate of fire

Improved base Aim Assist on aggressive Hand Cannons

Slightly increased the rate of fire time between bursts on all Omolon Sidearms

Slightly increased impact damage on lightweight single-shot Grenade Launchers

Fixed an issue with the Tireless Blade Sword perk where players could sometimes get sword ammo from an unpowered sword attack

Fixed an issue where the Infinite Guard perk would drain ammo when guarding in a Healing Rift

The Relentless Strikes sword perk no longer returns ammo on heavy attacks

When comparing Sniper Rifle stats the UI correctly updates for maximum magazine values

Fixed an issue with Ambitious Assassin to make it more consistent

Exotic Weapons

Increased Fighting Lion damage and changed Thin the Herd perk to now grant bonus ammo rather than pulling ammo from the player inventory

Shooting destructible objects with Graviton Lance, Sunshot, Merciless, Sturm, and Drang no longer trigger the Exotic weapon perks

Fixed an issue with D.A.R.C.I's Target Acquired perk to make it more consistent

Activities

Raid

The Leviathan raid now has a recommended Power of 300

The Prestige Leviathan raid now has a recommended Power of 330

Fixed an issue causing Cabal corpses to float in mid-air

Fixed an issue in the nightmare realm of the Calus encounter

Fixed an issue where Raid Keys could be removed from inventory when players create a new character

Raid Keys will once again reset alongside Checkpoints each week

Players traveling to the Leviathan now see proper spaceflight





PvP

Fixed cases where players could get out of the intended playable area on a number of maps

The Hot Streak challenge no longer progresses for the opposing team

The Capture 5 Zones challenge now progresses for zones captured by allies and requires increased numbers of captures for completion

Advantage and Domination stats now accumulate on assists

Fixed an issue causing previous kill to repeat in the kill feed prior to a new kill when a player obtains a kill streak

Increased the rate of Rare rewards upon match completion in Quickplay and Competitive playlists

Increased the rate of Legendary rewards upon match completion in Quickplay and Competitive playlists

Increased XP rewards upon match completion in Quickplay and Competitive playlists

Strikes

Nightfall strikes now have a recommended Power of 270

Prestige Nightfall strikes now have a recommended Power of 330

Fixed an issue in Savathun’s Song where a crystal would fail to spawn blocking progression

Fixed an issue in the Inverted Spire where in some cases players who died had no valid spawn location

Increased Glimmer earned from strike completions

Increased XP rewards earned from strike completions





Public Events

Fixed an issue where sometimes the Prime Ether Servitor would not spawn during the Ether Resupply public events

Fixed an issue where the Cabal Gladiators would sometimes have horrific arm elasticity when being defeated during Cabal Drill public events

Reduced the XP rewards of some public events to bring them more in line with other activities

Reduced Glimmer earned from some public events to better balance them with their counterparts

Reduced the rate of Rare rewards to bring them more in line with other activities

Increased the rate of Legendary rewards from public events for level 20+ characters

Guided Games

Leviathan Guided Games now have a recommended Power of 310

Nightfall Guided Games now have a recommended Power of 270

Improved clarity on Guide selection screen in Guided Games

Full clans can now queue as guides for Guided Games





Faction Rallies

Fixed an issue where the Tower would not properly load Faction Victory Flags for players who were in orbit when the flags were applied

Fixed an issue preventing some players from pledging to a faction during Faction Rallies

Fixed an issue where faction tokens stored within the Vault were not properly wiped between Faction Rally events

Iron Banner

Fixed an issue where Lord Saladin would sometimes refer to Guardians by the wrong class

Trials of the Nine

Fixed an issue where players could sometimes become stuck in the Third Spire when attempting to visit the Flawless space

Fixed an issue where the Trials of the Nine tooltip displayed the wrong fireteam requirements

Fixed an issue where some emotes would not play correctly during the intro cinematic

General

UI

Fixed the missing buff icon when “The Floor Is Lava” challenge is completed

Fixed an issue causing level-up notifications to persist on-screen during Crucible matches

Fixed an issue preventing eligible Exotic infusion material from displaying properly in the infusion screen

Reduced the frequency of the “HUD Disabled” warning shown when the HUD is turned off via the HUD Opacity setting

Fixed an issue causing the player indicator on the destination map to be incorrectly positioned while the player is dead

The flashing nameplate indicator for a player who is unable to launch an activity now displays appropriately to all fireteam members

Fixed an issue where notifications could be dismissed by bringing up the character screen

Fixed legibility issues with waypoint icons and text that were using the same color

Fixed an issue causing “No Kinetic Ammo” to briefly appear when a player was swapping weapons

Fixed an issue where loot stream notifications would hide Challenges

Orbit PGCR correctly displays player tooltip information

Fixed an issue where players would be told they owned the Sturm Symbiosis ornament, even when they did not

Fixed an issue where "Competitive" was misspelled on the Give Them War emblem

Fixed an issue where players would sometimes be prevented from dismantling gear





4K and HDR Support

Upgraded resolution to adaptive 4K with high dynamic range lighting on the PlayStation 4 Pro

Upgraded resolution to 4K with high dynamic range lighting on the Xbox One X





Audio

Fixed an issue causing music to fail to play when players were completing the same adventure back-to-back

Fixed firing audio for the Hoosegow Rocket Launcher

Fixed an audio issue in the Memorialization replay sequence

PC

Players can now exit the game using a controller

Players can now keybind to the NumPad when NumLock is active

The scroll wheel now works on gear lore tabs

Fixed crashing in the New Pacific Arcology area of Titan

Fixed a source of random crashes

Fixed an issue that prevented fullscreen mode from working properly in rare situations

Improved the accuracy of the in game framerate counter under fluctuating framerates on PC

Fixed an issue where Destiny 2 would crash upon shutdown

Improved font texture handling to address cases of stuttering or hitching

Fixed an issue where some SLI configurations would cause framerate stuttering

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue where open-world vendors would not load properly, resulting in a crash

Fixed an issue where two players on the same network could crash when leaving an area simultaneously

Fixed an issue where players would sometimes be launched into the wrong activity

Fixed an issue where hitching would occur when traditional Chinese language was selected

Added secondary and tertiary sorting methods for the Vault

Fixed an issue that could result in Beetle errors

Fixed an issue where Loot-a-Palooza and Dance Party keys did not recover to the Postmaster

Fixed an issue causing improper lighting on player ships when flying to destinations

Fixed many cases where players could get out of the environment in various destinations

Fixed an issue causing Louis to jitter erratically

Fixed an issue where the camera would rotate awkwardly upon character respawn

Added missing Omolon emblem to Gunsmith rewards

Destiny Companion

iOS / Android