'Destiny 2' Update Boosts Super and Grenade Damage

The latest Destiny 2 update boosts the damage dealt when using Super abilities against bosses, as well as the damage dealt by most grenades, Bungie revealed in a blogpost today. There's also a host of tweaks to UI, weapons and Raids.
The full list of changes, tweaks and updates coming to Destiny 2 in update 1.1.0, as detailed by Bungie, are as follows:
Sandbox
Abilities
General
Increased the damage dealt to bosses from Super abilities
Adjusted the output of the Recovery stat so that characters with the lowest Recovery totals will start regenerating slightly faster
Grenades
Reduced Pulse Grenade damage slightly and toned down the intensity of camera shake and controller rumble associated with each pulse
Reduced the recharge rate of additional grenade charges beyond the first
Normalized the recharge rate of Arcbolt and Firebolt Grenades to match the other grenade archetypes
Increased damage inflicted to combatants by Flashbang Grenade, Magnetic Grenade, Suppressor Grenade, Incendiary Grenade, Fusion Grenade, Skip Grenade, Flux Grenade, Arcbolt Grenade, Swarm Grenade, Tripmine Grenade, Storm Grenade, Firebolt Grenade, Axion Bolt, and Scatter Grenade.
Titan
Fixed an issue allowing the Titan’s Rally Barricade ability to generate infinite ammo for certain weapon types
Fixed an issue allowing players to chain Fist of Havoc abilities indefinitely
Decreased the distance traveled in the air with the shoulder charge ability when it is executed without a target
Increased the number of solar hammers that can be thrown during the duration of the Hammer of Sol Super ability
Extended the timer for the Hammer Strike’s weaken debuff by 1 second and corrected an issue that was causing the visual effects not to represent the duration properly
The Sunspot health regeneration buff now lingers for 3 seconds after moving through a Sunspot
Tempered Metal and Sol Invictus no longer trigger off combatant solar shield detonation kills
Hunter
Arcstrider dodge now briefly breaks tracking
The base duration of Golden Gun is now the same for both paths
Shadowshot now suppresses targets immediately on a direct hit
Shadowshot no longer tethers dropships
Increased the amount of time available to fire arrows while using the Moebius Quiver upgrade of the Shadowshot Super ability
Warlock
Explosive rounds no longer receive bonus damage from Empowering rift
The Heat Rises perk no longer triggers on destructible objects
Updated the Devour perk description to correctly indicate that the ability is triggered on kills
The Nova Bomb created by the Cataclysm upgrade maintains its initial speed for longer before slowing down
Armor
General
Hunter leg armor with Survivalist stat package now grants Recovery
Exotic Amor
Mask of the Quiet One no longer grants energy when the wearer takes damage from friendly players
Shield Bash now triggers the Dreaded Visage perk on Mask of the Quiet One
Slightly increased the damage dealt by ACD/0 Feedback Fence
Kills with the Fury Conductors perk on ACD.0 Feedback Fence now show correct icon in the kill feed
Adjusted the grenade recharge granted by Starfire Protocol to compensate for the global decrease in the second grenade recharge rate
Improved ready and stow speed on Peacekeepers
Added an additional perk to Lucky Pants that loads a single bullet to the chamber of a stowed Hand Cannon whenever the player scores a precision hit with any weapon
Reworked Karnstein Armlets in two ways: on a melee hit, the armlets now provide heightened Mobility and Recovery and highlight low-health targets; and scoring a melee kill immediately restores a significant amount of the wearer's health
Fixed an issue with Dunemarchers where the Linear Actuators perk was not triggering consistently
Weapons
General
Increased the base damage and reduced the precision modifier of Precision Auto Rifles
Slightly reduced the aim deflection of High-Caliber Rounds on Auto Rifles and Scout Rifles
Reduced the effectiveness of Aim Assist at higher ranges on Scout Rifles
Reduced severity of recoil on Hakke High-Impact Auto Rifles
Hand Cannon accuracy recovery now scales with rate of fire
Improved base Aim Assist on aggressive Hand Cannons
Slightly increased the rate of fire time between bursts on all Omolon Sidearms
Slightly increased impact damage on lightweight single-shot Grenade Launchers
Fixed an issue with the Tireless Blade Sword perk where players could sometimes get sword ammo from an unpowered sword attack
Fixed an issue where the Infinite Guard perk would drain ammo when guarding in a Healing Rift
The Relentless Strikes sword perk no longer returns ammo on heavy attacks
When comparing Sniper Rifle stats the UI correctly updates for maximum magazine values
Fixed an issue with Ambitious Assassin to make it more consistent
Exotic Weapons
Increased Fighting Lion damage and changed Thin the Herd perk to now grant bonus ammo rather than pulling ammo from the player inventory
Shooting destructible objects with Graviton Lance, Sunshot, Merciless, Sturm, and Drang no longer trigger the Exotic weapon perks
Fixed an issue with D.A.R.C.I's Target Acquired perk to make it more consistent
Activities
Raid
The Leviathan raid now has a recommended Power of 300
The Prestige Leviathan raid now has a recommended Power of 330
Fixed an issue causing Cabal corpses to float in mid-air
Fixed an issue in the nightmare realm of the Calus encounter
Fixed an issue where Raid Keys could be removed from inventory when players create a new character
Raid Keys will once again reset alongside Checkpoints each week
Players traveling to the Leviathan now see proper spaceflight
PvP
Fixed cases where players could get out of the intended playable area on a number of maps
The Hot Streak challenge no longer progresses for the opposing team
The Capture 5 Zones challenge now progresses for zones captured by allies and requires increased numbers of captures for completion
Advantage and Domination stats now accumulate on assists
Fixed an issue causing previous kill to repeat in the kill feed prior to a new kill when a player obtains a kill streak
Increased the rate of Rare rewards upon match completion in Quickplay and Competitive playlists
Increased the rate of Legendary rewards upon match completion in Quickplay and Competitive playlists
Increased XP rewards upon match completion in Quickplay and Competitive playlists
Strikes
Nightfall strikes now have a recommended Power of 270
Prestige Nightfall strikes now have a recommended Power of 330
Fixed an issue in Savathun’s Song where a crystal would fail to spawn blocking progression
Fixed an issue in the Inverted Spire where in some cases players who died had no valid spawn location
Increased Glimmer earned from strike completions
Increased XP rewards earned from strike completions
Public Events
Fixed an issue where sometimes the Prime Ether Servitor would not spawn during the Ether Resupply public events
Fixed an issue where the Cabal Gladiators would sometimes have horrific arm elasticity when being defeated during Cabal Drill public events
Reduced the XP rewards of some public events to bring them more in line with other activities
Reduced Glimmer earned from some public events to better balance them with their counterparts
Reduced the rate of Rare rewards to bring them more in line with other activities
Increased the rate of Legendary rewards from public events for level 20+ characters
Guided Games
Leviathan Guided Games now have a recommended Power of 310
Nightfall Guided Games now have a recommended Power of 270
Improved clarity on Guide selection screen in Guided Games
Full clans can now queue as guides for Guided Games
Faction Rallies
Fixed an issue where the Tower would not properly load Faction Victory Flags for players who were in orbit when the flags were applied
Fixed an issue preventing some players from pledging to a faction during Faction Rallies
Fixed an issue where faction tokens stored within the Vault were not properly wiped between Faction Rally events
Iron Banner
Fixed an issue where Lord Saladin would sometimes refer to Guardians by the wrong class
Trials of the Nine
Fixed an issue where players could sometimes become stuck in the Third Spire when attempting to visit the Flawless space
Fixed an issue where the Trials of the Nine tooltip displayed the wrong fireteam requirements
Fixed an issue where some emotes would not play correctly during the intro cinematic
General
UI
Fixed the missing buff icon when “The Floor Is Lava” challenge is completed
Fixed an issue causing level-up notifications to persist on-screen during Crucible matches
Fixed an issue preventing eligible Exotic infusion material from displaying properly in the infusion screen
Reduced the frequency of the “HUD Disabled” warning shown when the HUD is turned off via the HUD Opacity setting
Fixed an issue causing the player indicator on the destination map to be incorrectly positioned while the player is dead
The flashing nameplate indicator for a player who is unable to launch an activity now displays appropriately to all fireteam members
Fixed an issue where notifications could be dismissed by bringing up the character screen
Fixed legibility issues with waypoint icons and text that were using the same color
Fixed an issue causing “No Kinetic Ammo” to briefly appear when a player was swapping weapons
Fixed an issue where loot stream notifications would hide Challenges
Orbit PGCR correctly displays player tooltip information
Fixed an issue where players would be told they owned the Sturm Symbiosis ornament, even when they did not
Fixed an issue where "Competitive" was misspelled on the Give Them War emblem
Fixed an issue where players would sometimes be prevented from dismantling gear
4K and HDR Support
Upgraded resolution to adaptive 4K with high dynamic range lighting on the PlayStation 4 Pro
Upgraded resolution to 4K with high dynamic range lighting on the Xbox One X
Audio
Fixed an issue causing music to fail to play when players were completing the same adventure back-to-back
Fixed firing audio for the Hoosegow Rocket Launcher
Fixed an audio issue in the Memorialization replay sequence
PC
Players can now exit the game using a controller
Players can now keybind to the NumPad when NumLock is active
The scroll wheel now works on gear lore tabs
Fixed crashing in the New Pacific Arcology area of Titan
Fixed a source of random crashes
Fixed an issue that prevented fullscreen mode from working properly in rare situations
Improved the accuracy of the in game framerate counter under fluctuating framerates on PC
Fixed an issue where Destiny 2 would crash upon shutdown
Improved font texture handling to address cases of stuttering or hitching
Fixed an issue where some SLI configurations would cause framerate stuttering
Miscellaneous
Fixed an issue where open-world vendors would not load properly, resulting in a crash
Fixed an issue where two players on the same network could crash when leaving an area simultaneously
Fixed an issue where players would sometimes be launched into the wrong activity
Fixed an issue where hitching would occur when traditional Chinese language was selected
Added secondary and tertiary sorting methods for the Vault
Fixed an issue that could result in Beetle errors
Fixed an issue where Loot-a-Palooza and Dance Party keys did not recover to the Postmaster
Fixed an issue causing improper lighting on player ships when flying to destinations
Fixed many cases where players could get out of the environment in various destinations
Fixed an issue causing Louis to jitter erratically
Fixed an issue where the camera would rotate awkwardly upon character respawn
Added missing Omolon emblem to Gunsmith rewards
Destiny Companion
iOS / Android
Updated for the Curse of Osiris expansion
Players can now see and share Game History details from their profile page
Added the ability to retrieve items from the Postmaster and Gear section
General bug fixes
Improved localization