New 'Destiny 2' Update Addresses Post-Game and Expansion Content Issues

Addressing "mistakes with how [its] handled content access," a new patch is coming this week to Destiny 2 to address post-game content and expansion access, developer Bungie recently announced.

In a blogpost, Bungie said it had two goals when separating Destiny 2's "Normal" and "Prestige" modes:

The Normal Leviathan Raid and Normal Nightfall would always stay at a Power level that was accessible to all players.



Prestige difficulty would always rise to the new Power cap. It could be the pinnacle of challenge, with the most prestigious rewards, but it therefore would require you to own the latest Expansion and be at the new Power cap.

"Additionally, the game provides Seasonal, time-limited PvP playlists – Trials of The Nine and Iron Banner," Bungie continued. "These activities and their rewards are meant to evolve each Season, and they utilize new maps, so they would require you to own the latest content. To play the latest season of Iron Banner or Trials, and earn the new rewards, players would need to own Curse of Osiris. "



That said, Bungie admits neither of its plans are working according to plan. It was a mistake, the developer said, to move the Prestige Raid "out of reach."

"Throughout the lifetime of the Destiny Franchise, Trials has always required that players owned the latest Expansion. However, for Destiny 2, Trials of The Nine launched as part of the main game, so it’s not right for us to remove access to it," Bungie said.

Additionally, the developer said it "overlooked" the fact these "mistakes" disabled the game's Trophy and Achievement mechanics, something Bungie said is an "unacceptable lapse" on its part.

Taking all this into account, a new update is coming to Destiny 2 this week. The update will address all the following:

The Prestige Leviathan Raid will be brought back down to Power 300, and its rewards will drop down to match the new Power Level. All players will regain access to the Prestige Raid.



This will allow access to “The Prestige” Achievement/Trophy for all players.



This will also allow all players ability to complete the final step for the Legend of Acrius Exotic Shotgun.

Trials of The Nine will only require Curse of Osiris when it features a Curse of Osiris map. For all other weeks, it will be available to all players.



This will allow access to “Lest Ye Be Judged” Achievement/Trophy for all players.



Trials of The Nine rewards that launched with Destiny 2 will still be accessible to all players.

New Seasonal Rewards that launched with Curse of Osiris, such as the new Seasonal Armor Ornaments, will require ownership of Curse of Osiris to acquire.

The Prestige Nightfall will remain a pinnacle activity, at the new 330 Power cap.



This means Prestige Nightfall will require ownership of Curse of Osiris.



Because of this, we will update “The Prestige” Achievement/Trophy to only reference The Prestige Raid.



Moving forward, we are investigating adding a 3rd difficulty to all Prestige activities, so that we can provide both a challenge that stays relevant with each new Expansion, and a Prestige version that is available to all players.

Normal Nightfall will only require Curse of Osiris when it features a Curse of Osiris map. For all other weeks it will be available to all players.

