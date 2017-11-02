Destiny 2 servers are currently down for maintenance. In an effort to keep players in the loop of when they'll be back, developer Bungie recently issued an update on when players can and can't login to the game. Check out the maintenance times below, and keep an eye on Bungie's Help forum for updated information.

Here's the upcoming times for server maintenance, as told by the developer:

8:00 a.m. PT - Destiny 2 server maintenance is scheduled to begin. Players will no longer be able to log in to Destiny 2

9:0 a.m. PT - Players still in activities will be returned to the title screen

10:00 a.m. PT - Update 1.0.6 will be available to download and install on all platforms. Hotfix 1.0.6.1 will be available to download and install on PC. Players may need to manually check for updates to begin the download

12:00 p.m. PT - Destiny server maintenance is scheduled to end

Now, obviously, this is just one example of server maintenance. Again, it's worth keeping an eye on Bungie's Help forum to keep track of upcoming downtime.

Destiny 2 was released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 6th, and for PC on October 24th.