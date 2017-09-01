'Destiny 2' Raid Hits a Week After Launch

Destiny 2's raid goes live at 1 p.m. ET on September 13th with the game's trials arriving at 1 p.m. September 15th, according to game director Luke Smith.

Bungie's Smith tweeted the news last night.

There will be no Raid tease for Destiny 2's first Raid.

It will launch at 10 a.m. Pacific on Sept 13



Trials arrives 10 a.m., Sept 15 — Luke Smith (@thislukesmith) September 1, 2017

Destiny 2 hits the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 6th. The Windows PC version of the game hits on October 24th. Make sure to read our early impressions of the game and interviews with those involved. Then come back on September 4th for a bigger dive into the time we spent with the game at Bungie.

If you're looking for something to watch today, make sure you check out the live-action Destiny 2 trailer and read our interview with Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts who also directed the game ad.

