Destiny 2 won't support some elements of popular game capture and streaming software and limits some of the abilities of third-party chat and framerate or statistics overlays, developer Bungie notes in a recent post about the game.

"To help ensure that every player will have a fair shot at fun and glory in Destiny 2 on PC, we resist attempts by third-party applications to insert code into the game client," according to the post on the game's help page. "This may result in incompatibility between Destiny 2 PC and the features of common third-party applications."

In particular, Bungie outlined some of the limits on streaming and game capture using software like OBS, XSplit, Dxtory, Razer Cortex and Fraps:

The Game Capture mode of applications such as OBS and XSplit is not supported. The following methods are supported for capturing video of Destiny 2 on PC:





To capture while playing in Exclusive Fullscreen:

Hardware capture through methods such as Elgato, AVerMedia, or a dedicated streaming PC is supported.

NVIDIA Shadowplay and AMD ReLive are supported.

To capture while playing in Windowed Mode (including Borderless Fullscreen):

OBS and XSplit Screen Capture mode is supported.

OBS and XSplit Window Capture mode is supported.





The developer also detailed limitations on things like third-party chat software like Discord and Mumble, as well as programs like Fraps, EVGA Precision XOC and MSi Afterburner being used for hardware monitoring:

Voice Communication

"Who's talking" and visual notification features, such as those provided by Discord or Mumble, are not compatible with Destiny 2. Notification features may still be provided through the third-party application.





Hardware Monitoring

Framerate and statistics overlays, such as those provided by EVGA Precision XOC, MSi Afterburner, and Fraps, are not compatible with Destiny 2.



The list of restrictions, Bungie notes, are meant to be just examples of known incompatibilities with Destiny 2 on PC. Other programs that rely on injecting code into the game client will also either not work or could mess up game performance, according to the post.