Activision: 'Destiny 2' Had The Biggest Console Launch Week of The Year

Destiny 2 looks to be a massive success for its developer Bungie and publisher Activision. Within its first two weeks on the market, it's already shattered records set by its predecessor as well as setting records for 2017 in general.

When the first Destiny launched in 2014, it had the "biggest new console video game franchise launch in history." However, now that its sequel's out, Activision is reporting Destiny 2 passed its older sibling in terms of player engagement and digital sales within its first week.

That wasn't its only record.

Eight days in a row Destiny 2 racked up more than one million concurrent players across PlayStation 4 and Xbox One – an all time high for the series, Activision added. The game also broke the record for day one global sales on the PlayStation store, as well as having the biggest console launch week of 2017.

Lastly, Destiny 2 is the most-watched console game on Twitch for the third year in a row. Combined with its two betas earlier this year, Destiny 2 had more than 600 million minutes of viewer time on the streaming platform as of September 13th. When the game's raid went live on the 13th, the game became Twitch's most-watched game in terms of concurrent viewers.

Destiny 2 was released for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on September 6th and has, clearly, been a success for Activision and Bungie. However, this success may only be the beginning, as the game still is set to be released on PC on October 24th.

