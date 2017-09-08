'Destiny 2' Expansion Details Confirmed By Microsoft Store

Details for the Destiny 2's first expansion pack, due out this winter, seem to have gone live on the official Microsoft Store website.

Note, this post is going to detail what is included in the expansion, so if you want that to be a surprise, don't read any further.

According to the website listing, Destiny 2 Expansion I will be called "Curse of Osiris" and it has your Guardian continuing their journey with new story missions and adventures set on Mercury.

"Journey through time and space to learn the secrets of Osiris, avert a dark future, and rebuild the ties between the legendary Warlock and his greatest student - Ikora Rey," according to the listing.

The expansion pack features:

Explore Mercury and its mysterious "Infinite Forest"



New story missions and adventures



New themed weapons, armor, and gear to earn



New cooperative activities



New competitive multiplayer arenas



And more ...



The expansion is only available as part of a bundle, according to the site. It comes with the $34.99 expansion pass, which includes both this and a second expansion, or as an add-on included with the $99.99 Digital Deluxe and $89.99 game and expansion Destiny 2 bundles.

The details of the expansion on the store listing match-up with information leaked to Kotaku last month.