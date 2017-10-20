'Destiny 2' Event Trials of the Nine Delayed To November

Destiny 2's "Trials of the Nine" event is delayed until early November, Bungie recently announced.

The timed event, which usually takes place every weekend, is experiencing a "emote bug," Bungie said, adding it was invetigating the issue and will release more information as it comes available. This bug, as GameSpot points out, was letting players clip though walls. The next two Trials of the Nine instances will now resume on November 3rd alongside a fix for the bug.

Destiny 2 was released for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 6th, and will come to PC on October 24th. To prepare for its upcoming PC launch, you can read our guide to all of the series' lore.