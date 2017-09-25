'Dear Esther' Studio, the Chinese Room, Lays Off Entire Staff

The Chinese Room, the studio behind Dear Esther and Everybody's Gone to the Rapture, is "going dark for the next few months" after laying off almost all of its staff, co-founder Dan Pinchbeck wrote on the studio's site over the weekend.

"For the immediate future, we’re going dark as a studio," Pinchbeck writes, before launching into an explanation of why and what that means for the studio and its fans.

"Back in June, I had a health scare – nothing life-threatening, but enough to pull me up short and make us have a serious think about things," he writes. "This was right at the tail end of development on So Let Us Melt, following a long period of ongoing pitches and negotiations to secure the follow-up project for the studio. To cut a long story short, the situation – between financial pressures, trying to keep the lights on for the employed team, the stress of end-of-development, health issues – just wasn’t a tenable thing anymore. It was time to take a break, recharge, recover and have a good think about the future."

So the studio laid off all but Pinchbeck, Jessica Curry and Andrew Crawshaw. But, Pinchbeck writes, this isn't the end for the studio.

"The games are still on sale, merch, soundtracks, the Dear Esther tour, all of that," he writes. "We’ll keep things gently ticking over: talking to fans, being on twitter, the usual stuff, just… less. We’re still making The 13th Interior (formerly Total Dark) – me and Andrew and Jess, pushing that forwards until it’s ready to throw a whole team at – and we’ve got plans (and funding) to go into a prototype period on Little Orpheus at the end of the year. So we’ll still be about, just not a fully active development team for the time being."

You can read more about the decision on the website and also over on Eurogamer, where Pinchbeck talks in more detail about what lead up to this.