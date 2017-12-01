'DayZ' to Leave Early Access, Come to Xbox in 2018

Zombie survival game DayZ will leave early access and come to Xbox One in 2018, developer Bohemia Interactive recently announced. The game's been in early access since 2013.

This news might be a disappointment to some fans thinking the game would finally fully drop in 2017, as the developer aimed for, but Bohemia stressed "there will be no other major release this year."

"[The] scope we will be able to achieve by the end of 2017 does not represent a full DayZ experience, and therefore blocks the 0.63 Experimental release," the developer said.

The developer is now aiming to get the game into beta and on consoles sometime next year.

"DayZ BETA is not meant to be a feature complete game from our point of view. It's a start of a platform that will be extended by us, and can be extended by the modding community," Bohemia said. "By saying platform, I mean an ecosystem where we are able to keep adding things and building the DayZ community from PC BETA onward. We have talked about a number of features over the years that we intend to deliver, but our strongest focus has been put on the core loop of the game. There, we need to get things right, otherwise it would be a giant waste of time. For all of us, and for all of you. So after the PC BETA of DayZ gets out, we will focus on polishing the core gameplay loop, and adding content – but until we reach 1.0, we want to stay away from expanding the scope of the game further by additional features."

Though the developer is delaying the game, it said 2018 is "shaping up to be one of the most important years for DayZ."

No concrete dates were given for when the beta or console release are set to roll out.