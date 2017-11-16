Daily Glixel: From Montana Cults to … Space Teddy Bears?
'Far Cry 5' director's potential next project is very different from his last.
More News
Welcome to Daily Glixel, the B side of video game news, where we roundup all of the day's other top stories. If you're interested in how the video game sausage is made, you'll want to check out today's stories. There's an interesting lecture from Ubisoft's Dan Hay about pitching ideas, plus a new podcast where developers interview other developers Marc Maron-style.