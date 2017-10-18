Daily Glixel: 'Wolfenstein II' Launch Trailer Teases the Return of a Familiar Villain
There's no sign of the mecha suit (yet).
Welcome to Daily Glixel, a roundup of the day's video game news. I love a good story-driven game. I also love Star Wars. Which is why I'm sad to hear the news about Visceral and its upcoming Star Wars project. Open world games are great too, but that particular genre is oversaturating the industry right now. I think there's still room for focused, linear experiences, but I might be in the minority. R.I.P. Visceral, and good luck to those affected by its closure.