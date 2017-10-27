Daily Glixel: What Went Wrong With Visceral's 'Star Wars' Game
Employees talk to 'Kotaku' about the game's troubled development.
More News
Welcome to Daily Glixel, a roundup of the day's video game news. It's Friday! What video games are you playing this weekend? We're currently spoiled for choice. Destiny 2 on PC launched this week. So did Super Mario Odyssey, Assassin's Creed Origins, and Wolfenstein 2. Oh, and don't forget Stranger Things new season on Netflix. It's going to be a wonderfully nerdy weekend.