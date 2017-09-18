Daily Glixel: Watch Yet Another 'Shadow of War' Trailer
(This time, it's interactive!)
Welcome to Daily Glixel, a roundup of the video game industry's other top news stories. Has a game's advertising campaign ever soured you on it? Marketing is unavoidable when a big AAA game comes out, but sometimes it's a bit much. Bombard gamers with too many ads and it might turn them off. I feel Middle-Earth: Shadow of War is quickly reaching this saturation point. We get it, Warner Bros.! You have a game coming out!