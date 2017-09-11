Daily Glixel: 'The Witcher' Video Game That Could Have Been
A new documentary has unearthed the first attempt at a 'Witcher' game.
Welcome to Daily Glixel, a roundup of the day's other top news stories. Today, we have some interesting behind-the-scenes stories about how the video game sausage gets made. Have you ever wondered how developers created that beautifully rendered tree you hid behind while sniping an opponent with your Karabiner 98 Kurz? OK, probably not. But PC Gamer's James Davenport has. Plus, a Polish documentary has rare footage of the 1990s The Witcher game that could have been.