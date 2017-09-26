Trending

Daily Glixel: The Valve Game That Could Have Been

No, it's not 'Half-Life 3.'

Daily Glixel: The Valve Game That Could Have Been
5
Concept art for an unnamed Valve project. Drew Wolf
By Stefanie Fogel

Welcome to Daily Glixel, a roundup of the day's video game industry news. What cancelled project bums you the most? I'll forever mourn the loss of Hideo Kojima and Guillermo del Toro's Silent Hills. Today, we've got concept art from an abandoned Valve project. No, it's not Half-Life 3. Calm down. There's also Street Fighter V and YouTube news, plus PlayStation Australia is giving away a pretty nice trophy for achievement hunters.