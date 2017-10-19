Daily Glixel: The Switch (Finally) Gets Wireless Headset Support
Now, it just needs better voice chat.
Welcome to Daily Glixel, a roundup of the day's video game news. Nintendo quietly slipped wireless headset support into the Switch yesterday. That's undoubtedly good news for gamers who don't want to disturb families or roommates. But, is it also a sign we're getting better voice chat support in the future? Let's face it, the current Nintendo app is still a work-in-progress. Voice chat via smartphone in general is a laggy, battery draining pain. Here's hoping Nintendo makes built-in chat a thing soon.