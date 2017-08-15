Daily Glixel: 'Secret World' Gets a TV Show, Swery's New RPG, Battle.net Returns
Johnny Depp among the producers of TV adaptation of Funcom's story-centric MMO about conspiracy theories and more
Welcome to Daily Glixel, a roundup of the day's other gaming news. I love weird and disturbing games – including Deadly Premonition, Swery's deeply flawed but lovable homage to Twin Peaks. Happily, he's creating again with a new studio, but this time, the game's about . . . cat people? Grab a Sinner's Sandwich, and catch up on what else is happening in the video game industry today.