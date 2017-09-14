Daily Glixel: The Nintendo Switch Online App is Less Bad Now
We promise!
More News
Welcome to Daily Glixel, a roundup of the video game industry's top news stories. Nintendo is a fascinating company. It's capable of doing something that's fresh and outside-the-box (the Switch) while also being woefully behind-the-times (Switch voice chat). Speaking of Nintendo, the latest Direct is today at 3 p.m. PT and it's going to cover what's coming down the pike in the next few months. But, I'm holding out hope for an Animal Crossing announcement!