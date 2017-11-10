Daily Glixel: 'Battlefront 2' Loot Crate Prices Revealed
A 10-hour trial is available on Xbox One and PC.
More News
Welcome to Daily Glixel, the B side of video game news, where we roundup all of the day's other top stories. There's been a lot of talk lately about loot boxes. They've infiltrated some of the holiday seasons biggest games, like Destiny 2, Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, and Star Wars Battlefront II. Some believe they're gambling targeted to children and teens; the ESRB disagrees. Others believe loot boxes and their accompanying microtransactions are "destroying games." But, some developers like Blizzard say there's "absolutely nothing wrong" with them. But, whether you like them or not, one thing is for sure: they're making big bucks for video game publishers and they're not going away.