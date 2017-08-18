Daily Glixel: Gamescom Rumors, Record-Breaking Roller Coasters, 'Pokemon' Teasers
Blizzard will reveal a new 'Overwatch' map next week, and Microsoft drops hints about Xbox One X pre-orders
Welcome to Daily Glixel, a roundup of the day's other gaming news stories. Happy Friday! It's been one hell of a week, hasn't it? Before heading out for the weekend, catch up on what's going on in the video game industry today. We've got some hints on what to expect at next week's Gamescom show, along with Pokémon news and one really big roller coaster.