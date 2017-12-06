Daily Glixel: New 'Darkest Dungeon' DLC Brings Cosmic Horror to the Hamlet
'The Color of Madness' comes out sometime next year.
Welcome to Daily Glixel, the B side of video game news, where we roundup some of the day's other top stories. Are you a fan of Lovecraft? The people at Red Hook obviously are, as they're bringing a healthy dose of cosmic horror to Darkest Dungeon's next expansion. Plus, there's an interesting new team-based game on PS4, and Street Fighter V's new Arcade Mode is guaranteed to hit '80s kids right in the feels. Check it out!