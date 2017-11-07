Daily Glixel: Feast Your Eyeballs on New 'Xenoblade Chronicles 2' Details
Daily Glixel: Nintendo releases new 'Xenoblade Chronicles 2' details, while 'Fortnite Battle Royale' and 'PUBG' compete
More News
Welcome to Daily Glixel, the B side of video game news, where you can find all of the day's other top stories. Hey RPG fans, do you prefer Japanese or English audio? Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is coming soon, and Nintendo is giving players the option to pick one or the other. I enjoy playing Japanese games with subtitles, but sometimes the English dub is great too. (I like Persona 4 Golden's Chie. Fight me.)