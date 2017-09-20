Daily Glixel: 'Minecraft' Just Got Better (Unless You Own a PS4)
The big 'Better Together' update rolls out for most platforms today.
Welcome to Daily Glixel, a roundup of today's video game industry news. I have a confession to make – I was totally late to the Minecraft party. I didn't start playing until the Nintendo Switch version arrived. But, I'm on board now and I'm looking forward to trying out the Better Together update … as soon as I find a way out of the cave I'm currently, hopelessly lost in. Also, does anyone know how to recover a missing iron golem?