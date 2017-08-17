Daily Glixel: Mike Bithell's New Game, Chun-Li's New Look, 'Shenmue III' News
Plus, Sony releases details about the PlayStation 4's big 5.0 system update
Welcome to Daily Glixel, a roundup of the day's other top news stories. Indie developer Mike Bithell surprised everyone with a new game today. We're so used to the usual industry hype cycle – announce a game, market it for months, delay it, delay it again, finally release it – that when someone does something different, it feels like a momentous event. The tactic worked for Fallout 4. Will it work for Subsurface Circular?