Daily Glixel: 'Metal Gear' Gun Twirling, 'Destiny 2' Candles, and 'Life is Strange's' New Soundtrack
Coming soon to a dorm room near you.
More News
Welcome to Daily Glixel, a roundup of the day’s other gaming news stories. Do you ever buy pop culture tie-in products? I once scoured the entire floor of San Diego Comic Con for a Deadpool Funko Pop. The red one, of course. Screw alternative costumes. Today, we have one of the weirdest pieces of video game merchandise ever, along with more Life is Strange: Before the Storm news, and one motion capture actor who’s really good with guns. Enjoy!