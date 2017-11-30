Daily Glixel: 'Mega Man' to Celebrate 30 Years With Mystery Live Stream
Will Capcom announce a new game?
Welcome to Daily Glixel, the B side of video game news, where we roundup some of the day's other top stories. If you're a retro gaming fan, we've got some nuggets of info for you. Final Fantasy XV is getting a much needed feature (It might actually get me to play again. Once I'm done sinking dozens of hours into that other big Japanese RPG coming out this week.), and PUBG is finally ready to show off gameplay footage of its new desert map.