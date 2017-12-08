Daily Glixel: 'Mario+Rabbids' Gets a Versus Mode
It's free and available to download tomorrow.
Welcome to Daily Glixel, the B side of video game news, where we roundup some of the day's other top stories. Mario+Rabbids was a surprise hit this year, so it's really no surprise to see Ubisoft supporting it with additional content. I'll admit, I was one of the doubters when the game was announced. But, it's a thoroughly delightful experience, especially if you're a turn-based strategy fan . Have you ever been skeptical of a game that later turned out to be pretty great?