Daily Glixel: IRL Streamers at TwitchCon Cause Controversy by … Streaming?
How ironic.
More News
Welcome to Daily Glixel, a roundup of the day's video game news. Happy Destiny 2 on PC Day! Bungie's online shooter sequel went live a few hours ago, but I haven't had the chance to try it yet because 1) I had to write this post and 2) I'm still not sure which class to play. I'm currently stuck between a Hunter and a Warlock. The Hunter's new subclass looks fun with its twirly arc staff and agile triple jumps. But, I also like playing a support role and blowing shit up with space magic. Which means I'll likely go with Option C: roll both and spend the next 10+ hours of game time waffling like Chidi in The Good Place.