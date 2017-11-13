Daily Glixel: Going Indie 'a Genuine Watershed Moment' For IO Interactive
The 'Hitman' studio was in danger of closing last year.
Welcome to Daily Glixel, the B side of video game news, where we bring you all of the day's other top stories. If you follow industry news, you're used to hearing about studio closures. Electronic Arts just shuttered Visceral Games last month, for example. Which makes the near death and rebirth of IO Interactive both heartwarming and unusual. Hopefully, its continued success shows other studios that there are other ways to thrive outside of the usual AAA grind.