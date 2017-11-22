Daily Glixel: 'Hellblade' Sells 500K Copies in Three Months

Welcome to Daily Glixel, the B side of video game news, where we roundup some of the day's other top stories. I'm a big fan of the Soulsborne series. Each game is like a dark and deadly puzzle, and I especially love how the community bands together to figure them out. And, years later, they're still unravelling mysteries.

On a side note, Daily Glixel is taking off for the holiday, so I want to wish all of you a Happy Thanksgiving. My family is spending the day at a Brazilian steakhouse that's serving 22 different meats. I'm sure I won't regret it later.