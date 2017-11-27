Daily Glixel: 'Demon's Souls' Servers Prepare to Die
Atlus is shutting them down after eight years.
Welcome to Daily Glixel, the B side of video game news, where we roundup some of the day's other top stories. Hopefully, you all had a great holiday weekend and are fully recovered from the usual Thanksgiving gluttony. Whether you're back at full speed or sitting at your work desk like a boa constrictor who just swallowed a goat, take a few minutes to catch up on the latest video game industry news.