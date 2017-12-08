Daily Glixel: Crytek Now Has Its Own Cryptocurrency
The gamer-centric "Crycash" launches December 12th.
Welcome to Daily Glixel, the B side of video game news, where we roundup some of the day's other top stories. Happy Friday! How about those Game Awards last night, huh? There were some odds moments. If you didn't watch last night's broadcast, here's what you missed. I'm still trying to figure out what the hell Death Stranding is all about. Also, what do you think From Software's new game is? If it's not a completely new IP, my money is on a new Tenchu.