Daily Glixel: CD Projekt Red Promises 'No Bullshit' With 'Cyberpunk 2077'
'We leave greed to others,' the developer tweeted this weekend.
More News
Welcome to Daily Glixel, the B side of video game news, where we roundup the day's other top stories. It's likely going to be a slow news week heading into the Thanksgiving holiday, but we managed to find some interesting tidbits from around the web, including a desperate standoff between PUBG players, exciting Valkyria Chronicles news, and a Minecraft update that's devotin' full time to floatin' under the sea.