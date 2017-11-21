Daily Glixel: Blizzard World Map Hits 'Overwatch' Public Test Realm
Grab some cotton candy and get on that payload!
More News
Welcome to Daily Glixel, the B side of video game news, where we roundup some of the day's other top stories. Today, the FCC announced it plans to repeal Net Neutrality. This is a bad thing for anyone who uses the internet (i.e. everyone). It will be especially bad for small business owners (that includes your favorite Twitch streamers and YouTubers) and low-income families who can't afford to be nickel-and-dimed by ISPs. If you support the idea of an open, unrestricted internet, battleforthenet.com has some ways you can make your voice heard.