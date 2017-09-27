Daily Glixel: 'Agents of Mayhem' Studio Reportedly Hit With Layoffs
Volition's last project apparently didn't sell well.
Welcome to Daily Glixel, a roundup of the day's video game industry news. There's sad news today. Volition, the studio behind the Saints Row franchise, was reportedly hit with layoffs. One of my favorite co-op experiences ever was playing Saints Row 3 with a friend. The people at Volition are super talented and I hope they land on their feet quickly. Good luck to all those affected.