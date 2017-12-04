Daily Glixel: A Lot of 'Mega Man' Games Are Coming to Switch
Retro gamers, rejoice!
More News
Welcome to Daily Glixel, the B side of video game news, where we round up some of the day's other top stories. Do you prefer to play certain games on certain hardware? Personally, I think handheld consoles like the Nintendo Switch or PlayStation Vita are great homes for platformers, side-scrollers, and visual novels. I enjoy them more in that format. So, I think it's pretty smart of Capcom to release the Mega Man back catalog on Switch leading up to the launch of Mega Man 11.