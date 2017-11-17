Daily Glixel: A 'Hearthstone' Showboater Gets His Just Desserts
And it looks delicious.
Welcome to Daily Glixel, the B side of video game news, where we roundup the day's other top news stories. Happy Friday! While you're getting ready for the weekend, take a few moments to watch an incredible moment of Hearthstone schadenfreude. We've also got Marvel Heroes news, Golden Joystick Award winners, and the latest Detective Pikachu casting news is sure to disappoint some diehard DeVito fans.