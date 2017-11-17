Trending

Daily Glixel: A 'Hearthstone' Showboater Gets His Just Desserts

And it looks delicious.

Save File 17 via YouTube
By Stefanie Fogel

Welcome to Daily Glixel, the B side of video game news, where we roundup the day's other top news stories. Happy Friday! While you're getting ready for the weekend, take a few moments to watch an incredible moment of Hearthstone schadenfreude. We've also got Marvel Heroes news, Golden Joystick Award winners, and the latest Detective Pikachu casting news is sure to disappoint some diehard DeVito fans. 