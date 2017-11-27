Cyber Monday: The Best Gaming Deals

Thanksgiving has past, Black Friday is done, but you still have one more chance to save a bit on presents and, let's be honest, goodies and gadgets for yourself.

We've popped all of the relevant Cyber Monday sales we could find in this post and included a couple of call-outs for particularly good deals. Enjoy and don't forget to by something for someone other than yourself.





Amazon

There is a large array of stuff on sale over at Amazon for Cyber Monday. Just don't forget to check out Amazon Warehouse, which is offering an extra 20 percent off on returned items and the like.

Logitech G933 Artemis Spectrum headset for $100



Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Comfort Grip for $12



Amazon Echo Dot for $30

Costco

You need to be a member to get these deals.

New Nintendo 3DS XL Bundle w/ Super Smash Bros. 3DS and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D for $250



and for $250 Xbox One X for $485



NETGEAR Nighthawk X10 AD7000 MU-MIMO Smart Wi-Fi Router for $200



Dell

Xbox One S 500GB with Battlefield 1 for $230.



Xbox One S 500 GB with three month Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass for $230



Logitech G910 Orion Spark RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $100



eBay

The online reseller has for years now become a place where you can find deep discounts directly from major retailers. The best of those deals, of course, hit around this time of the year. You can get an extra $15 off a purchase of $75 or more by using the coupon PSHOPAPP and buying with their mobile App

GameStop

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB for $350



Xbox One S 500GB consoles from $190 to $230

Buy two and get one free on pre-owned games, consoles ans accessories.

Target

Target is offering an addition 15 percent off all sale items, not including the Nintendo Switch or Switch games. (Seems like the Xbox One X isn't included in that, but the PS4 Pro is.)

PlayStation VR Gran Turismo Sport Bundle for $300 less 15 percent.



PlayStation 4 1TB for $200 less 15 percent.



Xbox One S 500GB for $190 less 15 percent.



Walmart

Xbox One S 500 GB with Battlefield 1 for $190



Nintendo Joy-Con set for $68



Xbox One S Ultimate Halo Bundle for $229



It's not a video game, or even connected to gaming, but I would be remiss if I didn't point out the tremendous sale going on over at Comixology for collected comic runs. You can, for instance, get seven volumes of Saga for $33 right now.