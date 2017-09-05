Cult Creator Swery's Next Game Looks To Crowdfunding for Development

The Good Life, the next game by cult favorite developer Hidetaka "Swery" Suehiro and developer White Owl, will be funded in-part via the crowdsourcing platform Fig, the developer recently announced.

This new "Debt Repayment Life Simulation RPG," as the creator calls it, will put players in the shoes of a young photographer named Naomi, stuck in the the fictional town Rainy Woods as she tries to repay a "massive" debt. The town however, in typical Swery fashion, has a mysterious secret.

"At night, all of the town's residents turn into cats," the game's story description says (via Polygon). "Why does this happen? Is this why everyone in town is so happy? No one seems to remember what they do at night. Naomi is here to find out what's going on in Rainy Woods."

What's more, Naomi herself also turns into a cat. At night, the character will be able to explore the town, finding clues and trying to solve a murder that's happened in the quiet Rainy Woods.

Looking to Fig – a crowdsourcing platform that not only allows people to donate money to a project, but actually invest in it – the developer is hoping to raise $1.5 million for development by October 12th. As of writing, 1,287 people have backed the project, raising over $182,000.

Fig originally gained notoriety when developer Double Fine – whose founder, Tim Schafer, is actually part of the advisory board – was able to successfully crowdfund a sequel to its 2005 game Psychonauts.



Swery is best known for his Twin Peaks-esque adventure game Deadly Premonition, which achieved cult status when it was released for the PlayStation 3 in 2010. Since then he's also headed development on the episodic game Dark Dreams Don't Die, released in 2014 for the Xbox One and PC. His games are usually bizarre and obtuse, though have found a passionate fan base that vehemently follow his work – kind of like a Harmony Korine of the game world.