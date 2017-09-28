The Good Life will allow its players to play either a cat or a dog, developer White Owls Inc. recently announced. The Good Life is the next game from cult-creator Swery, known for his Twin Peaks-esque game Deadly Premonition.

In The Good Life, players assume the role of a young photographer named Naomi, who's come to the town of Rainy Falls in an effort to pay off a debt. However, when she comes across a dead body, Naomi finds herself wrapped up in a murder mystery that makes the seemingly cheery town more sinister than it initially appeared. Weirder yet, at night residents of Rainy Falls, Naomi included, turn into animals. It's up to the player and the young photographer to figure what's going on.

Originally announced as a cat shape-shifting murder mystery game, it's now been revealed players will be able to choose between either transforming between a cat or dog. Playing as a dog, Naomi will be able to follow scent trails and dig holes. As a cat, however, high spots and cramped passageways will become accessible. The two gamemodes will be compatible with each other in the game's multiplayer mode, the developer said, allowing players to leave "presents" for their friends.

"In online multiplayer, you'll be able to turn into a cat or a dog and visit a friend or a stranger's town. Multiplayer will allow you to jump into a whole new world separate from the version you own," a press release for the game stated. "Become a cat and scratch posts and leave cricket corpses on your friend's doorstep as presents. Or, become a dog and mark their doors with your urine and scare their sheep."

The Good Life is currently seeking funding via the crowd-funding platform Fig. Developer White Owls is hoping to score $1.5 million for the project by October 12th. As of writing, the initiative has raised over $276,000 of its goal.