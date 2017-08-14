'Crash Bandicoot' Remaster Might Be Coming To Xbox One

Currently only available for PlayStation 4, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy could be coming to the Xbox One, a new retail listing may have revealed.

UK retailer Base currently has the game – an HD remake of the first three games in the original series – listed for Microsoft's console, with an expected release date of December 8th. Looking around at other retailers like GameStop and Walmart show no similar listings. Publisher Activision has not commented on the speculation. Similarly, back in June, an Xbox release of the game was listed on the Hungarian site SuperGamer (via GameZone).

It's worth noting, however, that while the series is synonymous with Sony's PlayStation 1 console, the remake was never announced as a PlayStation exclusive, so it's entirely possible this leak could be accurate.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy was released on June 30th and has since proved a massive success for Activision, spending six weeks so far at atop the UK's sales charts. The game's success has moved Activision to hint at the possibilities of it bringing back other retro series, though no specifics have been revealed yet.

