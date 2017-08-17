'Crackdown 3' Release Delayed to 2018

Crackdown 3 has been delayed to spring 2018, Polygon reports. The game was was originally set to be released exclusively for the Xbox One on November 7th.

Related Terry Crews Was Almost Too Big For This Video Game 'Crackdown 3' creators chat with Terry Crews and fans about the game

Microsoft Studios Publishing general manager Shannon Loftis told the outlet the delay was made in order to ensure developers Reagent Games, Sumo Digital and Cloudgine had the necessary time needed to "ensure a quality experience."

"Crackdown 3 is an incredibly ambitious project that pushes the technological envelope with immersive true 4K gameplay, cloud-computing competitive multiplayer and a sprawling and futuristic open world," Loftis said. “The team has been working extremely hard to deliver a great experience for fans and this extra time will help us do just that.”

Loftis points to criticisms the game's visual presentation received this year at E3 as a focus for the developers. She sees this delay as steps in the right direction to ensure when utilizing its cloud-based level mechanic – which allows for entire buildings in multiplayer maps to be toppled to the ground – it doesn't come at the cost of the game's visual fidelity.

"Among other items, we are taking the extra time to focus on the visual polish so gamers can feel completely immersed in a living world. We want them to really feel the larger-than life enemies as they’re exploring the expansive open world, combatting crime and collecting orbs," she said.

For anyone following the development of Crackdown 3, this news is sure to sound a bit like a broken record. Originally announced back in 2014 with a planned 2016 launch, the game was pushed back to this year last June. No new specific release date has been given for the game.

