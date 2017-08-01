Corey Gaspur, Lead Design on Anthem, Dies

Corey Gaspur, a designer on the Mass Effect series and Bioware's upcoming online role-playing game Anthem, has died, the developer announced yesterday on its blog.

Gaspur joined Bioware in 2007. During his time with Bioware, he worked on several award winning and critically acclaimed games, such as Dragon Age: Origins, Mass Effect 2 and 3, as well as working on and consulting on games such as Sonic Chronicles, Star Wars Battlefront and Mass Effect: Andromeda. He held a variety of positions with the company including level designer, lead combat designer and, most recently, lead gameplay designer.

Shown off earlier this year during Microsoft's E3 press conference, Anthem would have been Gaspur's first project as the game's lead designer. After Andromeda, developed by Bioware's Montreal branch, soured public perception around the Mass Effect series, Anthem was seen as a possible return to form for the company, as its being developed by a lot of the same names that had worked on well-received games - Gaspur included.

Before joining Bioware, Gaspur spent time at Propaganda Games working on his first game, the 2008 reboot of Turok. He was a graduate of the Vancouver Film School where he studied game theory and development, before that he attended University of Manitoba studying psychology.

"Corey was a talented designer and an even better person. We offer our condolences to Corey’s family and everyone that knew him," Bioware said in its post. "We will miss you."