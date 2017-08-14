Daily Glixel: No Full-Frontal Nudity for American 'Conan Exiles'; 'For Honor' Cheater
'For Honor' tournament player uses exploit, Yoko Taro saves Platinum Games, and 'Conan Exiles' gets underpants (in America)
Welcome to Daily Glixel, a roundup of the day's other gaming stories. It's Monday; take a break from terrifying political news and Game of Thrones hot takes and catch up on what's going on in the video game industry. Today, we're talking tournament cheaters, digital nudity, the peerless Yoko Taro and a new diversity initiative at a huge developer.