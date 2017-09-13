Classic Nintendo Arcade Games Headed to Switch

Arcade Archives brings some of Nintendo's classic, original arcade games to the Nintendo Switch, the publisher announced during a Nintendo Direct tonight.

Related Super NES Classic Will Have 'Dramatically Increased' Production "I would strongly urge you not to over-bid on an SNES Classic on any of the auction sites," Nintendo president says

The first game to come out under the Arcade Archives moniker is the original Mario Bros. which will launch on September 27th, according to Nintendo.

VS. Super Mario Bros., VS. Balloon Fight, VS. Ice Climber, VS. Pinball and VS. Clu Clu Land are also all coming to the Switch, though no date has yet been set. No price for the games has been announced yet either.

"These arcade games contain subtle differences that can’t be found in their NES counterparts," according to a Nintendo press release.

The retro releases seem to be riding a wave of nostalgia created by Nintendo's release last year of a standalone NES Classic Edition plug-and-play system pre-loaded with original NES games. This year, Nintendo plans to release a Super NES Classic system, also pre-loaded with that game generations games.

Earlier this month, Nintendo announced it would be increasing the availability of the Super NES Classic system after it sold out in record time. It also announced that it would be bringing back the NES Classic sometime next year.